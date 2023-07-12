D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 61.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,118 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 134,073 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $8,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,130,000 after buying an additional 406,429 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 208.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,903,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $882,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697,209 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,470,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $575,836,000 after purchasing an additional 18,774 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,791,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $516,214,000 after purchasing an additional 26,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,413,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,543,000 after purchasing an additional 19,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,813,938.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,000 shares of company stock worth $14,207,660 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHI. Argus upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.34.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded up $2.61 on Wednesday, hitting $122.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 982,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,308. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $124.05. The company has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 6.80.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.74%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

