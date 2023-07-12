Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Trading Up 7.2%

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) were up 7.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.30 and last traded at $6.22. Approximately 530,542 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,927,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DADA shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Dada Nexus from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Dada Nexus from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Dada Nexus Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $376.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.20 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. 23.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

