Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $58.72

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $58.72 and traded as high as $69.44. Danaos shares last traded at $69.19, with a volume of 119,100 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Danaos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd.

Danaos Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.79 and its 200 day moving average is $58.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Danaos Announces Dividend

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $243.57 million for the quarter. Danaos had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 24.69%. On average, analysts predict that Danaos Co. will post 28.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaos

In other news, major shareholder Corp Danaos bought 136,622 shares of Danaos stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.89 per share, for a total transaction of $6,542,827.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,552,865 shares in the company, valued at $74,366,704.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAC. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Danaos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Danaos by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Danaos by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,072 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Danaos by 578.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Danaos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $809,000. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of March 7, 2023, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

