Decentralized Social (DESO) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $94.25 Million

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Decentralized Social has a total market capitalization of $94.25 million and $3.54 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be purchased for $8.95 or 0.00029462 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social launched on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

