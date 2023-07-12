Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Has $35.41 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 147.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 854,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508,484 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises 7.3% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.58% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $35,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.44. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $43.55.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

