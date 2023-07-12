Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGR. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 588.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,761.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,761.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,915.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,930 shares of company stock valued at $3,520,185 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Progressive Stock Up 1.1 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.80.

Shares of PGR opened at $133.65 on Wednesday. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $109.42 and a 52-week high of $149.87. The company has a market capitalization of $78.23 billion, a PE ratio of 94.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.79). Progressive had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

