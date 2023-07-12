Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Price Target to GBX 585

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 635 ($8.17) to GBX 585 ($7.53) in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

ESYJY has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on easyJet from GBX 535 ($6.88) to GBX 545 ($7.01) in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 550 ($7.08) to GBX 570 ($7.33) in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 570 ($7.33) to GBX 580 ($7.46) in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $501.43.

easyJet Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ESYJY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,593. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.87. easyJet has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $6.62.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

Featured Stories

