Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Stock Holdings Increased by Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 326.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,762 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up 0.7% of Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $27.17 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $28.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average is $26.90.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

