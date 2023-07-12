Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Purchased by RCS Financial Planning LLC

RCS Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,988 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises 4.4% of RCS Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. RCS Financial Planning LLC owned 0.30% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $4,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter worth $88,000.

Shares of DUHP traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.67. 136,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,736. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $26.79. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.01.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

