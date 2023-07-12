Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 14,279,276 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 20,640,846 shares.The stock last traded at $7.21 and had previously closed at $7.11.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth $38,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 17.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 23.0% during the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

Featured Stories

