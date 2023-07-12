Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Stock Holdings Cut by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,194,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,729 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 5.33% of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF worth $51,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DSTL. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $448,000. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,655,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $22,830,000.

Get Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF alerts:

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DSTL traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,091. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.63 and a 200 day moving average of $42.95. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.98. Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF has a 1 year low of $36.33 and a 1 year high of $45.88.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Company Profile

The Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.