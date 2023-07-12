Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.14. 4,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 8,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Diversified Royalty Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $314.05 million, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25.

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.13 million for the quarter. Diversified Royalty had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 34.29%.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Stratus Building Solutions, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

