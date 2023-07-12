Dividend 15 Split Corp. II (TSE:DF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of Dividend 15 Split Corp. II (TSE:DF – Get Free Report) dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$3.81 and last traded at C$3.82. Approximately 18,819 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 45,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.91.

Dividend 15 Split Corp. II Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$122.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61.

About Dividend 15 Split Corp. II

Dividend 15 Split Corp. II is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

