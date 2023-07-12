Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises approximately 2.0% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $10,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,296 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 21,669.8% in the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,191 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $402,031,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $396.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $127.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $405.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $377.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.71.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.37, for a total value of $79,674.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,469.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.37, for a total transaction of $79,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,469.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,841 shares of company stock worth $6,105,979 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

