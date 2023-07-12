Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Has $15.21 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Free Report) by 72.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,767 shares during the period. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. owned 1.49% of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF worth $15,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLTL. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 62.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 72.9% in the third quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 173,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,237,000 after buying an additional 72,998 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,804,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CLTL opened at $105.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.49. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 1-year low of $104.81 and a 1-year high of $105.82.

About Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF

The Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury Short Term index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. CLTL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

