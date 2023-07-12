Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,520 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,520 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,568 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,478,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,628,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,025,000 after buying an additional 1,643,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,095,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,152,000 after buying an additional 715,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock opened at $135.21 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.82%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

