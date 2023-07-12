Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,239 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,239 shares during the quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 679.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 59,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,314,000 after purchasing an additional 51,593 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 49.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 53,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Argus upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.42.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SJM opened at $147.80 on Wednesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $125.82 and a 52 week high of $163.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.30 and a 200-day moving average of $152.40.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -438.71%.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $2,974,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $2,974,573.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $462,332.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,550 shares of company stock worth $6,443,176 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also

