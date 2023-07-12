Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Takes $6.82 Million Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,223 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,815,000. NVR comprises 1.3% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 1.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in NVR by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in NVR by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NVR. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on NVR in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,863.33.

NVR Stock Performance

NYSE NVR opened at $6,204.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.02. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,816.55 and a twelve month high of $6,386.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5,916.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5,486.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.96 by $10.93. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $116.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 408.58 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,923.62, for a total transaction of $12,469,220.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,520,998.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,923.62, for a total transaction of $12,469,220.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,520,998.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,891.65, for a total value of $736,456.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,118.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,310 shares of company stock worth $77,730,646. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

