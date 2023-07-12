DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Grows Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.2 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.53. 1,663,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,831,474. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $5,187,176.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,367.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

