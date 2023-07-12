DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Has $8.87 Million Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 11.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 231,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,102 shares during the quarter. TC Energy makes up about 1.8% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $8,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,876,349,000 after acquiring an additional 993,965 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in TC Energy by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,706,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $882,692,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950,372 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,772,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $691,264,000 after acquiring an additional 650,027 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $519,894,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $610,033,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRP traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,721. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.70. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $36.79 and a one year high of $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.85.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TC Energy had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 224.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRP. TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

