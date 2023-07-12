DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Increases Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEM. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Newmont by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after buying an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after acquiring an additional 39,765 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Newmont by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $471,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,913,971.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $471,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,913,971.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,904,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,230 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEM. StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.46.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.25. 4,341,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,009,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $60.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.76.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -242.42%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

