DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Increases Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,426,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,105,000 after acquiring an additional 443,609 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVO stock traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,159,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,547. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $172.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.47.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.27. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

NVO has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

