DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Increases Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Zoetis by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 2.4% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 21.2% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.94. 504,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,005,745. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $187.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.46.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

ZTS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.50.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

