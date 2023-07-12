DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Invests $479,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,255 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 12.6% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,791 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after acquiring an additional 17,716 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,690,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in Boeing by 10.2% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 60.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.88. 3,239,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,798,218. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.40. The company has a market cap of $131.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.64 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $120.99 and a 52-week high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.