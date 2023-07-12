Dragonchain Market Cap Hits $2.41 Million (DRGN)

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. In the last week, Dragonchain has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One Dragonchain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Dragonchain has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and approximately $196,955.11 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001164 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000049 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000031 BTC.
Dragonchain Token Profile
Dragonchain’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,772,651 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Dragonchain
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
