DroneShield Limited (ASX:DRO) Insider Oleg Vornik Sells 1,422,045 Shares

DroneShield Limited (ASX:DRO – Get Free Report) insider Oleg Vornik sold 1,422,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.16), for a total value of A$331,336.49 ($220,890.99).

Oleg Vornik also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DroneShield alerts:

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Oleg Vornik 250,000 shares of DroneShield stock.

DroneShield Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 3.62.

DroneShield Company Profile

DroneShield Limited engages in the development, commercialization, and sale of hardware and software technology for drone detection and security in Australia, and the United States. Its products include DroneGun Tactical, a countermeasure against a range of drone models; DroneGun MkIII, a compact, lightweight, and UAS countermeasure solution for one hand operstion; DroneSentry-X, a cross-vehicle compatible, automated 360° detect and defeat device; and DroneSentry that integrates company's suite of sensors and countermeasures in a unified platform deployed in permanent or temporary installations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DroneShield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DroneShield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.