DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Trading Down 1.3%

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $205.05 and last traded at $207.40. 275 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.04.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently issued reports on DSDVF. Handelsbanken began coverage on DSV A/S in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DSV A/S in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.
DSV A/S Stock Up 0.3 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.96.
DSV A/S Company Profile
DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DSV A/S
- Contrarian Play: Beyond Meat Is At An Inflection Point
- Alibaba Just Flashed Green, Very Green
- This Small Cap Stock Surged Over 100%
- The CPI Data Isn’t As Good As You Think It Is
- How to Invest in Gold and Silver
Receive News & Ratings for DSV A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.