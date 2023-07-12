DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Trading Down 1.3%

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $205.05 and last traded at $207.40. 275 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DSDVF. Handelsbanken began coverage on DSV A/S in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DSV A/S in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

DSV A/S Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.96.

DSV A/S Company Profile

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

