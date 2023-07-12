DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (DTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund stock remained flat at $11.02 during midday trading on Wednesday. 4,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,644. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $12.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTF. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 7.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.99% of the company’s stock.

About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

