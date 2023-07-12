Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Shares Up 6.6%

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $159.66 and last traded at $159.30. 296,033 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 600,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DUOL. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Duolingo from $127.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Duolingo from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Duolingo from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Duolingo from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.78 and a 200 day moving average of $121.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.67 and a beta of 0.33.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $115.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.86 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 12.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.17, for a total value of $5,105,768.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total transaction of $1,383,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,961.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 33,334 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.17, for a total value of $5,105,768.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,374 shares of company stock worth $11,211,280 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 620.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Duolingo by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duolingo by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Duolingo by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

