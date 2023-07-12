DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.77

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.77 and traded as high as $37.31. DXP Enterprises shares last traded at $37.14, with a volume of 94,289 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of DXP Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on DXP Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

DXP Enterprises Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $654.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 3.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Todd Hamlin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $129,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,761 shares in the company, valued at $995,733.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $485,550.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 636,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,610,723.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd Hamlin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $129,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,761 shares in the company, valued at $995,733.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXP Enterprises

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the second quarter worth $207,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 30.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 245,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after buying an additional 57,326 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 78.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 12,703 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $256,000. 70.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Further Reading

