dynaCERT (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Trading Down 12.1%

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 12.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 175,760 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 273% from the average daily volume of 47,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.
dynaCERT Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15.
dynaCERT Company Profile
dynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, and distribution of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patented and patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than dynaCERT
- Contrarian Play: Beyond Meat Is At An Inflection Point
- Alibaba Just Flashed Green, Very Green
- This Small Cap Stock Surged Over 100%
- The CPI Data Isn’t As Good As You Think It Is
- How to Invest in Gold and Silver
Receive News & Ratings for dynaCERT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dynaCERT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.