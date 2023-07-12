EAC Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $452,950.72 (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Over the last week, EAC has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One EAC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EAC has a total market cap of $452,950.72 and approximately $34.21 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.05 or 0.00316238 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013352 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 59% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000106 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

