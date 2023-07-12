Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys 283 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 152.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 56.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $309.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $276.96 and a 200 day moving average of $290.09. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $224.87 and a 52 week high of $365.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.04. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.14.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

