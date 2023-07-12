Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,396 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,534,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,039,000 after purchasing an additional 99,673 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $34.59.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

