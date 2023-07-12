Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $125,000 Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,732,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ATO opened at $118.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.88. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $97.71 and a 12-month high of $121.92. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 217,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,931,692.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $45,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

