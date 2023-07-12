Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Makes New $107,000 Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

BATS:IEFA opened at $67.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $96.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.50. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

