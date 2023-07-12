Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 187 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Q3 Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 234.2% in the 1st quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 12,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 8,933 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 624,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,828,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $76.12 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.27 and a 1 year high of $89.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 67.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GILD. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.85.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

