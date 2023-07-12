Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Trims Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BDC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Belden by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Belden by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Belden by 444.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Belden by 193.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Belden by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.80.

In other news, CEO Ashish Chand sold 26,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $2,500,234.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,110.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Ashish Chand sold 26,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $2,500,234.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,110.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total value of $78,207.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,025.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,421 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,593. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $97.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.70. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.11 and a fifty-two week high of $97.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.13. Belden had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $641.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.12%.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

