Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 1752 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Eastern Platinum Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12.

Get Eastern Platinum alerts:

Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Eastern Platinum had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of C$29.83 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastern Platinum Limited will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Platinum Company Profile

Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, osmium, iridium, and ruthenium. The company principally holds 100% interest in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex (BCX); and the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the BCX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.