Echo45 Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 551 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Echo45 Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 551 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,194,412,000 after buying an additional 123,726 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,757,029,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,591,503 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,545,179,000 after buying an additional 20,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,241,145 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,427,273,000 after buying an additional 13,442 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total transaction of $1,444,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 372,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,549,080.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $505.20. 1,495,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,351,094. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $428.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $383.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $518.74. The firm has a market cap of $230.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

