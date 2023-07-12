Echo45 Advisors LLC Has $8.47 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Echo45 Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.0% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial & Tax Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $451,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 149,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,431,000 after acquiring an additional 15,954 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 28,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 93,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.65. 713,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,630,326. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.93. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $77.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.