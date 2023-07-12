Echo45 Advisors LLC Sells 208 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Echo45 Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 52,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,116,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 397,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,032,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $208.56. 909,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,759,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

