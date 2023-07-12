Echo45 Advisors LLC Sells 31 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Echo45 Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $936.25.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.1 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $968.57. 109,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $647.54 and a fifty-two week high of $975.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $930.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $872.12.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 49 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total value of $47,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.56, for a total value of $277,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 49 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total value of $47,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,183 shares of company stock valued at $42,243,407. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

