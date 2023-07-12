Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,944,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 54.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,504 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $439.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $296.32 and a 1 year high of $469.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $443.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total transaction of $76,027,972.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,688,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,360,108,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total transaction of $76,027,972.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,688,810 shares in the company, valued at $43,360,108,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 970,965 shares of company stock worth $423,725,107. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.90.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

