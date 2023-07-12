ELIS (XLS) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $11.87 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 12th. ELIS has a market cap of $11.87 million and $145.32 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ELIS has traded 35% lower against the dollar. One ELIS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0594 or 0.00000196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017333 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00019529 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00014091 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,276.98 or 1.00035954 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.05934968 USD and is down -12.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,086.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

