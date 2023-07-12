Employees Retirement System of Texas Boosts Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.08% of Equinix worth $52,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Equinix by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $786.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $794.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $749.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $719.12. The stock has a market cap of $73.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.14, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.64.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s payout ratio is 154.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total value of $753,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,462,478.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 2,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.65, for a total value of $2,022,846.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,084.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total transaction of $753,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,462,478.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,221 shares of company stock worth $13,488,866. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $780.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $870.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $885.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $801.00.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

