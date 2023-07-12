Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.41 and last traded at $4.41. 5,432,874 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 4,833,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. B. Riley lowered shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th.
The company has a market cap of $483.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.25.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 899.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 17,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.
