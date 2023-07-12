ESG Planning Sells 1,207 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

ESG Planning lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.3% of ESG Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. ESG Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $225.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.44. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $228.43. The company has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

