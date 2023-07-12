Ethereum Classic (ETC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $107.90 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $18.63 or 0.00061459 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and $107.90 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,291.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.45 or 0.00314938 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.67 or 0.00919426 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013409 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.25 or 0.00538610 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 57.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000109 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00129080 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,929,294 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

