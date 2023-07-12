ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMNA) Declares Dividend of $0.56

ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMNA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.5578 per share on Monday, July 24th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.
ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA AMNA opened at $37.53 on Wednesday. ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $42.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.75.
